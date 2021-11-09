Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Acquires 848 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter worth $28,000. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth $46,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3,877.8% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 27.6% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.15.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $67.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.69. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.26 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The firm has a market cap of $137.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.84.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 19.07%.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.