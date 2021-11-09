Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Sells 289 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lowered its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 27.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $247.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $250.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.47 and a 12-month high of $263.92. The firm has a market cap of $77.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.60.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.05.

In other news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $12,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total value of $955,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,168 shares of company stock valued at $15,879,831 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

