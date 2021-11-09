Invesco Ltd. Sells 836,224 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,651,724 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 836,224 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $225,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,453,000 after acquiring an additional 883,290 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,099,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $696,055,000 after buying an additional 70,059 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,511,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $481,050,000 after buying an additional 909,820 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,311,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $453,117,000 after buying an additional 80,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,727,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $373,195,000 after buying an additional 282,523 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 14,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $2,086,166.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $1,242,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 172,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,490,283.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,594 shares of company stock valued at $38,055,685 over the last quarter. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $179.24 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.20 and a 1-year high of $180.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.19.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

CDNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.08.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

