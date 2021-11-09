Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 6.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,923 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 75,284.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,600 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 210,863 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $24,586,000 after buying an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 475.9% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,343 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 15,158 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 377.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,141 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after buying an additional 36,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 896.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM opened at $108.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.47. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 17.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $624,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.73.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

