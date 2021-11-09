Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 530.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,339 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 8,699 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 25,704 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.8% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.1% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $39.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $57.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.22. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.06.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

