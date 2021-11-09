Maverick Capital Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 876 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 85,505.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 48,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,616,000 after acquiring an additional 48,738 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 202,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $102,260,000 after acquiring an additional 28,162 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 25.1% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 623 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of TMO opened at $624.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $590.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $531.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.52 and a twelve month high of $643.52. The company has a market cap of $245.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.72.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.89.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.