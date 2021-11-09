Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 118,388.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,504 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in The AES were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AES during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of The AES during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AES during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of The AES by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The AES by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES stock opened at $23.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $29.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.90.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The AES had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 29.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.92%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AES shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.10.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

