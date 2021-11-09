Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.64.
CGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Cineplex to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cineplex in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector peform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Cineplex from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC raised Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Saturday, August 14th.
CGX stock opened at C$15.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$961.53 million and a PE ratio of -1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$13.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.90. Cineplex has a twelve month low of C$6.26 and a twelve month high of C$16.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30.
Cineplex Company Profile
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
