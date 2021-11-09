Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.64.

CGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Cineplex to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cineplex in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector peform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Cineplex from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC raised Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Saturday, August 14th.

CGX stock opened at C$15.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$961.53 million and a PE ratio of -1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$13.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.90. Cineplex has a twelve month low of C$6.26 and a twelve month high of C$16.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($1.26) by C($0.38). The business had revenue of C$64.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$71.55 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cineplex will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

