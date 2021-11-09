BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%.

NYSE BRP opened at $40.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BRP Group has a 52-week low of $22.79 and a 52-week high of $40.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.83 and a beta of 1.53.

In other news, Director Jay A. Cohen acquired 2,800 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,614 shares in the company, valued at $110,227. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BRP Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) by 729.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,218 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.14% of BRP Group worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BRP shares. Northcoast Research upgraded BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on BRP Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BRP Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

