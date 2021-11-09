Vasta Platform (VSTA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $26.64 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Vasta Platform to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vasta Platform alerts:

Shares of VSTA stock opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Vasta Platform has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $15.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vasta Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

Vasta Platform Company Profile

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Vasta Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vasta Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.