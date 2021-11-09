Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.33.

TRQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Eight Capital downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$30.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources to a “sell” rating and set a C$12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank lowered Turquoise Hill Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock opened at C$13.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.77 billion and a PE ratio of 3.59. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52 week low of C$10.61 and a 52 week high of C$26.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.24.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

