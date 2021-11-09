SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.42.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SIL. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Thursday, August 26th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on SilverCrest Metals to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

TSE:SIL opened at C$11.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67. SilverCrest Metals has a twelve month low of C$8.30 and a twelve month high of C$16.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.41. The company has a quick ratio of 12.42, a current ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.72.

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that SilverCrest Metals will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

