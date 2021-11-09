Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.75.

LRCDF has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of LRCDF stock opened at $34.01 on Tuesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $22.09 and a 12-month high of $37.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.11.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.