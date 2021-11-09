SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) PT Lowered to $36.00

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 54.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities dropped their price target on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

SIBN stock opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 15.13 and a current ratio of 15.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.94. SI-BONE has a one year low of $19.26 and a one year high of $37.21. The company has a market capitalization of $775.19 million, a PE ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.41.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 30.43% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts expect that SI-BONE will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $47,267.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $69,236.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,300 shares of company stock worth $380,253. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in SI-BONE in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 22.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 15.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 272,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after buying an additional 36,972 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 120.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 31,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

