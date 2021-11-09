Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Price Target Cut to $36.00

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NVTA. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.56.

Shares of NVTA opened at $26.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.70. Invitae has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 12.08 and a current ratio of 12.30.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.56 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 149.68% and a negative return on equity of 26.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invitae will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $103,120.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 3,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $76,565.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,133,771 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitae by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Invitae by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Invitae by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Invitae by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Invitae by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

