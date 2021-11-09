PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Lowered to $300.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $229.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.58 billion, a PE ratio of 55.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $262.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.47. PayPal has a 12 month low of $178.60 and a 12 month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $2,752,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,270,794.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,314 shares of company stock worth $8,528,773. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 566.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 123.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in PayPal by 218.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

