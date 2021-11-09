CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $32.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.05 million. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

CEVA opened at $49.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -328.00, a P/E/G ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.61. CEVA has a 12 month low of $36.92 and a 12 month high of $83.95.

Get CEVA alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CEVA stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 151.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CEVA were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CEVA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.57.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.