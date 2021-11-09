Canaccord Genuity Raises ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target to $258.00

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $219.00 to $258.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ShockWave Medical from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ShockWave Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.86.

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $238.19 on Tuesday. ShockWave Medical has a 12 month low of $77.44 and a 12 month high of $249.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.68 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $215.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $65.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 40.60%. ShockWave Medical’s revenue was up 232.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total value of $747,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,983 shares in the company, valued at $11,401,991.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.72, for a total value of $549,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,508 shares of company stock valued at $13,660,834 in the last ninety days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 30.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

