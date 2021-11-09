Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Cardinal Health updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.600-$5.900 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.60-$5.90 EPS.

NYSE:CAH opened at $49.63 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $62.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.42.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cardinal Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.