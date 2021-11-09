Canaccord Genuity Cuts Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Price Target to $38.00

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $52.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 90.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CSSE. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.90.

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock opened at $19.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.25 and a 200-day moving average of $29.97. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $47.72. The company has a market cap of $323.99 million, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.44.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.54). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.89% and a negative return on equity of 54.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 31.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

