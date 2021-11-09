ETHPad (ETHPAD) Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges

ETHPad (CURRENCY:ETHPAD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. ETHPad has a market capitalization of $31.50 million and $2.91 million worth of ETHPad was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ETHPad coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ETHPad has traded up 11.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001475 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.88 or 0.00076502 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.49 or 0.00078877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.63 or 0.00099725 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67,909.57 or 1.00139388 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,776.89 or 0.07044004 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00020501 BTC.

About ETHPad

ETHPad’s total supply is 199,427,404 coins. ETHPad’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ETHPad

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHPad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ETHPad using one of the exchanges listed above.

