Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.970-$2.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Regal Rexnord also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.950-$10.350 EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NYSE RRX opened at $165.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27. Regal Rexnord has a 1 year low of $108.51 and a 1 year high of $167.64.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $892.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

