Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.970-$2.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Regal Rexnord also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.950-$10.350 EPS.
Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
NYSE RRX opened at $165.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27. Regal Rexnord has a 1 year low of $108.51 and a 1 year high of $167.64.
About Regal Rexnord
Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.
