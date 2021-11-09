National Pension Service Raises Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

National Pension Service grew its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 831,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,020 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.14% of Fastenal worth $43,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NZS Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,440,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 42,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,319,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,716,000. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In related news, Director Sarah N. Nielsen purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.76 per share, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Reyne K. Wisecup sold 21,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,200,396.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,265 shares of company stock valued at $123,294 and have sold 90,968 shares valued at $5,092,853. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $58.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.80. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $59.56. The company has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.26%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.