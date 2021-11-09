National Pension Service Purchases 10,142 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

National Pension Service raised its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 524,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,142 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $44,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $424,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 119,194.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 41,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 41,718 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1,939.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,915,000 after purchasing an additional 464,947 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in CBRE Group by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 343,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,408,000 after buying an additional 113,286 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 779,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,785,000 after buying an additional 401,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

CBRE opened at $106.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.50. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.90 and a 1 year high of $107.88. The company has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $1,097,255.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.80.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

