Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock Holdings Lifted by National Pension Service

National Pension Service grew its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 480,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,936 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.06% of Dell Technologies worth $47,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DELL. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 271.4% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DELL stock opened at $55.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.64 and a 52 week high of $57.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.01 and its 200 day moving average is $98.94. The firm has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 88.70%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

DELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $126.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.82.

In related news, CMO Allison Dew sold 68,543 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $7,197,015.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $26,893,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 433,642 shares of company stock worth $43,205,901. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

