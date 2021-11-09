Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,684 Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 85,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 26,712 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 12,207 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock opened at $26.85 on Tuesday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $28.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.

