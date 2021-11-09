Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 98,927.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,571 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIRC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the second quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 56.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

AIRC stock opened at $53.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.38. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $53.97. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -115.50.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is -382.61%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.82.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

