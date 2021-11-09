Millennium Management LLC Acquires 174,182 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 152.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 288,743 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,182 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $24,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CGNX. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Cognex by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Cognex by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 98,927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management increased its holdings in Cognex by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 224,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,830,000 after purchasing an additional 144,033 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cognex by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,205,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,016,000 after purchasing an additional 96,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cognex by 192.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 57,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 38,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognex news, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $2,592,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 337,262 shares in the company, valued at $29,142,809.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,525,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $81.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.52. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $69.06 and a one year high of $101.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.04 and a beta of 1.66.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $284.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.55%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cognex from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.17.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

