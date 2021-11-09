Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stock Holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,043,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,626,697 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $184,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 6,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total transaction of $627,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert Chao bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.21 per share, with a total value of $258,630.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,099,561.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

WLK stock opened at $99.98 on Tuesday. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $70.68 and a 52-week high of $106.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.68.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 51.97%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WLK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Westlake Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.69.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

