California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 13,778 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of PDC Energy worth $6,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $1,968,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PDC Energy by 65.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,594 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 17,596 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in PDC Energy by 54.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,698,417 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $77,770,000 after acquiring an additional 598,367 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the second quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $57.88 on Tuesday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.87 and a beta of 3.23.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a positive return on equity of 20.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PDCE. Johnson Rice cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.56.

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total value of $89,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $255,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $1,019,760 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

