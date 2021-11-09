Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,914,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $431.23 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $322.06 and a 52-week high of $432.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $411.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

