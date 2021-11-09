Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,408 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.17 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.04.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $47.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $48.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

