Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,708 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 368.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 901.2% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.50. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.26%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.62.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

