Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Has $247,000 Holdings in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Holly Energy Partners were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 64,116 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 40,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 429.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 156,079 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 126,609 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,279,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,961,000 after purchasing an additional 88,880 shares during the last quarter. 86.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HEP opened at $17.85 on Tuesday. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $10.99 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.81 and its 200 day moving average is $20.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.02.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 43.83% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business had revenue of $122.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.99%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HEP. Zacks Investment Research raised Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays downgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

