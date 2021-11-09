Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 86,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 106.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 488,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,013,000 after acquiring an additional 251,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 153,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,245,000 after acquiring an additional 12,858 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF stock opened at $50.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.15. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $40.83 and a 1-year high of $51.01.

