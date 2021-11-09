Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRWD stock opened at $282.93 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.10 and a fifty-two week high of $297.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $265.63 and a 200-day moving average of $246.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $64.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -340.88 and a beta of 1.34.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,426 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total value of $17,582,060.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total value of $798,425.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 158,899 shares of company stock worth $41,127,524. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Summit Insights lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.33.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

