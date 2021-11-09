National Pension Service Grows Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

National Pension Service increased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $55,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at $428,284,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 754.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,999,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,613,000 after buying an additional 1,765,746 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,055,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $973,870,000 after buying an additional 928,419 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at about $135,601,000. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at about $128,656,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $137.58 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.69 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.61. The firm has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

ZBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.57.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.