SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Bought by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 67.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 266,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,642 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises about 3.9% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $23,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLYG. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 273.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 149.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $96.13 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.72 and a 1-year high of $96.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.50.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

