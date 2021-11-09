Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DD. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,356,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,537 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,980,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,875,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,235,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,191 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,131,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,255,000 after acquiring an additional 966,499 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,787,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,847,689,000 after acquiring an additional 741,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD opened at $79.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.12. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.42 and a twelve month high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 11.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.86.

In other news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

