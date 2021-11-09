Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $950,000 in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 2,213.1% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 28,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,219,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 28,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 13,499 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 174,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,614,000 after purchasing an additional 46,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $626,000.

Shares of TAN stock opened at $96.60 on Tuesday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52-week low of $67.69 and a 52-week high of $125.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.67.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

