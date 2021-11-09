Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 234.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 23,968 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 244,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,655,000 after buying an additional 84,816 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $559,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 180.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SYLD opened at $66.47 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.18. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $68.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.