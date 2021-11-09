Head to Head Comparison: Summer Energy (SUME) versus The Competition

Summer Energy (OTCMKTS: SUME) is one of 80 public companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Summer Energy to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Summer Energy and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summer Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Summer Energy Competitors 854 3977 3323 93 2.32

As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 11.15%. Given Summer Energy’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Summer Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Summer Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summer Energy N/A N/A N/A Summer Energy Competitors -11.63% 8.00% 2.08%

Volatility and Risk

Summer Energy has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summer Energy’s peers have a beta of 0.43, meaning that their average share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Summer Energy and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Summer Energy $166.32 million -$10.73 million -1.28 Summer Energy Competitors $7.65 billion $558.89 million 6.69

Summer Energy’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Summer Energy. Summer Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.8% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 56.6% of Summer Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Summer Energy peers beat Summer Energy on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Summer Energy

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc. engages in the business of purchasing and reselling electric power within the states of Texas, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire through its subsidiaries. It retails electricity to commercial and residential customers. The company was founded on March 25, 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

