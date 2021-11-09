$0.83 EPS Expected for ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) to announce earnings per share of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ManTech International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.79. ManTech International posted earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ManTech International.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS.

MANT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair lowered ManTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.20.

In other ManTech International news, CEO Kevin M. Phillips sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $1,873,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,658,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 170.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International in the second quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of ManTech International by 102.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International in the first quarter worth $103,000. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ManTech International stock opened at $81.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.75. ManTech International has a one year low of $72.25 and a one year high of $101.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.71%.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

