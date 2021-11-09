$0.83 EPS Expected for ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) to announce earnings per share of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ManTech International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.79. ManTech International posted earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ManTech International.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS.

MANT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair lowered ManTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.20.

In other ManTech International news, CEO Kevin M. Phillips sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $1,873,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,658,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 170.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International in the second quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of ManTech International by 102.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International in the first quarter worth $103,000. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ManTech International stock opened at $81.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.75. ManTech International has a one year low of $72.25 and a one year high of $101.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.71%.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

Earnings History and Estimates for ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT)

