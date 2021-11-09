ColossusXT (COLX) Price Tops $0.0001

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 9th. ColossusXT has a market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $17.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ColossusXT has traded 42.3% lower against the US dollar. One ColossusXT coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00013199 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000170 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000075 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004075 BTC.

About ColossusXT

COLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,287,293,506 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt . ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

