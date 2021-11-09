ExclusiveCoin Trading Down 1.3% This Week (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $677,734.46 and approximately $15,794.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00013199 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000075 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004075 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

