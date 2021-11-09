Multiplier (BMXX) Price Reaches $0.31 on Major Exchanges

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. Multiplier has a total market capitalization of $318,670.93 and approximately $3,092.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Multiplier has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. One Multiplier coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000462 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001469 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.14 or 0.00076529 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.16 or 0.00079497 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.52 or 0.00097632 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,443.28 or 0.98993036 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,775.92 or 0.07010084 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00020388 BTC.

Multiplier Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Buying and Selling Multiplier

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

