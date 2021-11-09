16,452 Shares in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Acquired by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Proto Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000.

PRLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark downgraded Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

PRLB opened at $63.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.55 and a beta of 1.50. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.54 and a 1-year high of $286.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.79.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.08). Proto Labs had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $125.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Proto Labs’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs Profile

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

