Man Group plc Increases Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,830 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,653 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $10,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,298 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,072 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,597 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PFGC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

In other news, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $1,489,795.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,382 shares in the company, valued at $7,749,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.71 per share, for a total transaction of $89,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,778.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,177 shares of company stock worth $2,028,505 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $47.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.77. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $41.12 and a 1 year high of $59.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 0.13%. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

