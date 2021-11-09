Millennium Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 42.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 547,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 410,872 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $27,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,152,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,300,000 after buying an additional 253,414 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 258,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,874,000 after acquiring an additional 28,795 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Ally Financial by 212.9% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 232,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 157,855 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,071,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,314,000 after purchasing an additional 440,427 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.56.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 650,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,446,104.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $656,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 96,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,177.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,308. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $49.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.15%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

