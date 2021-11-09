Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stake Reduced by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,090 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 75,002 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $45.89 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.08 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.16 and a 200-day moving average of $46.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Uber Technologies to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.60.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

